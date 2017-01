The output of India's eight infrastructure industries in November 2016 increased by 4.9 per cent, as compared to the same month of 2015, on the back of higher production of coal, oil, steel and electricity, official data showed on Monday.



Reflecting some impact of the government's November 8 demonetisation measure, however, the Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI) growth slowed down sequentially, as compared to the rate of 6.6 per cent logged in October 2016.