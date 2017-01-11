Cooperative federalism key to rapid development: Dattatreya

Cooperative federalism is the key to India's rapid development, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya said here on Wednesday.



Speaking at the Regional Conference of Labour Ministers of Southern States, Dattatreya said: "Cooperative federalism is a key vehicle to achieve rapid development in India. Strong states are the foundation of a strong India."



He added the progress of a country depended on the progress of the states as state governments and the Centre were co-partners in moving forward the agenda of economic development.



Listing the various legislative measures taken by the central government, Dattatreya said his ministry had registered the bank accounts of 42 lakh workers.



He said inclusive growth is the central government's mantra in which youth, women, rural poor, minority and backward class would be stakeholders.