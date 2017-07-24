Come walk in the hot white sand

Abusiness opportunity that combines growth potential, cost-effective investment, profit and relaxation is, indeed, a heady mix, and one hard to find.

The Luapula province in Zambia, which draws its name from the Luapula river, serves as a natural boundary between

Zambia and Congo DR, bordering with Central, Muchinga and Northern Provinces of Zambia and blessed with a climate that favours most crops.

That's not all: it is a cultural heavyweight too; one of Zambia's most famous traditional ceremonies ~ Umutomboko ~ performed by the traditional ruler, Mwata Kazembe, originates from this province. Politically, Luapula has a special place in the decision-making of the country, as it is the home town of seven ministers, making it easier for any investor to gain access to the highest authority.



The Zambian government has made significant progress in opening up Luapula for investment opportunities across various sectors of the economy, including surface transport and infrastructure, enabling the convenient transfer of goods and commodities.

So, what kinds of opportunities are foreseen for Indian investors? They can take advantage of abundant water, solar and

wind resources in the province to invest in power generation.

The water bodies in the province truly provide an opportunity for investors to invest in the energy needs of Luapula and the province as a whole. So far, plenty of land and sunshinehas ensured that investments in solar energy are workable,

as can be seen in the Samfya district (Mpanta).

If more investments are done in energy, it would be easy to export electricity to the Great Lakes region and feed the national grid, especially since tariff rates in Zambia are now cost reflective. Another sector is tourism. Luapula has many natural wonders to be explored.

The rare white sand beaches in Samfya district are now attracting quality investments in terms of lodges; however,

the province needs five-star hotels to host international conferences. This is another potential area for investors," elaborates Judith KK Kan'goma-Kapijimpanga, the High Commissioner of Zambia to India.

She adds "So far, the airport in Mansa district, the provincial headquarters, has been refurbished, allowing commercial

flights to use the facility. This is also an opportunity for Indian investors who would want to invest in the aviation sector to

consider doing so now."

In the area of health, Luapula now has four district hospitals at various levels of construction in the following areas: Milenge, Mansa, Mwense and Kawambwa while a full-fledged Intensive Care Unit has now been opened

in Mansa. The health sector in this particular Province is yet another opportunity for investments in private health care

facilities, equipped to handle complicated cases. In this part of Zambia, patients would come from Luapula and across borders such as Congo DR, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda if a specialized hospital is built.

Another sector is mining, as Luapula is rich in manganese deposits. High-grade copper is also being mined, on a small scale, in areas such as Mwense district. Readily available land for investment purposes and skilled youth are other USPs.

The government has also built a second Trades Training Institute in Mwense district to complement the efforts of skills training at Mansa Trades. Partnerships in the higher education sector, therefore, hold strong potential as there is a demand for skills, knowledge and technology.

"The first ever Luapula Expo is set to take place on 26-31 July, and we hope to open many doors with this extensive and

vibrant platform that is being offered, encouraging a win-win situation for all involved," concludes Kan'goma-Kapijim

panga.

The sky is the limit, for opportunities in Zambia are abundant and diverse.