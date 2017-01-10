Chinese economy grew 6.7% in 2016

Chinese economy was estimated to have grown about 6.7 per cent in 2016, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.



The world's second largest economy registered the same growth rate in the first, second and third quarters last year, Xinhua news agency quoted Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, as saying.



Consumption accounted for 71 per cent of growth in 2016 -- up 13 percentage points.



He said the economy would exceed 70 trillion Yuan ($10.1 trillion), and the growth was remarkable among major economies.



Citing a report by the International Monetary Fund, Xu said China had contributed 1.2 percentage points or over 30 per cent of the world's economic growth in 2016.