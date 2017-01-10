China's inflation rebounds 2% year-on-year in 2016

China's consumer price index (CPI) rose two per cent throughout 2016 over the previous year, hitting 0.6 per cent increase over its 2015 record, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Tuesday.



The Producer Price Index (PPI) in 2016, which measures inflation based on wholesale prices, declined by 1.4 per cent compared to 2015, which moderated 5.2 per cent drop year-on-year, Xinhua news agency reported.



In December 2016, CPI growth was 2.1 per cent year-on-year, 0.2 per cent lower than in November, while the PPI strongly increased to 5.5 per cent compared to December 2015, two points from 3.3 per cent in November.