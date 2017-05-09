China remains mum on renaming China Pakistan Economic Corridor

China on Tuesday kept mum over its Indian envoy's proposal to rename the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which runs through Pakistan-controlled Kashmir that is claimed by New Delhi.



At an event on 7 May organised by an Indian think tank in New Delhi, Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said Beijing could think of renaming CPEC to look into India's concerns.



However, Luo's comment "even we can think about renaming the CPEC" on Monday evening appeared to have gone off the speech on the website of the Chinese embassy.



"I have no more information to offer here," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said when asked about the developments.



"According to my understanding, the Chinese embassy in India has released information about Luo Zhou's attendance in revenant activity."



The Pakistani media reported that Islamabad had sought clarification from the Chinese embassy in Pakistan in the wake of Luo's remark.



The $46 billion CPEC connecting China's Kashgar in Xinjiang with Pakistan's Gwadar in Balochistan cuts through Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, claimed by India.



India has opposed the route, which is the most important corridor of China's Belt and Road project.



Asked whether Beijing was conveyed by New Delhi if it would attend the Belt and Road conference next week in Beijing, Geng said: "As far as I have learned, some scholars have registered to attend the high-level meeting of the Belt Road conference.



"As a host country, China warmly welcomes all the countries including India."