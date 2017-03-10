Centre restores sugar subsidy under Antyodaya scheme

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on 15 May said the government had decided to restore subsidy to states on sale of sugar to poor families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) through the PDS.



"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has taken a decision to give one kg sugar to poor families under the Antyodaya scheme," Paswan told the media while listing achievements of his ministry in three years.



The development will benefit about 2.5 crore families under the AAY as subsidy of Rs.18.50 per kg will be given to the state governments.



The sugar subsidy under the AAY was discontinued in March in line with the recommendation of the Expenditure Management Commission.



Paswan said 99.33 per cent of cane dues of farmers for 2014-15 sugar session and 98.21 per cent for 2015-16 season had been cleared.