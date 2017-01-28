CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

A special CBI court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya after the investigative agency moved an extradition plea, sources said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to approach the External Affairs Ministry as part of its latest bid to have Mallya tried in an Indian court of law, the sources added.

The warrant was issued after Mallya failed to appear before the bench on petitions filed by a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India.

On January 25, market regulator Sebi had barred Mallya and six others from the securities market in a case related to alleged funds diversions from United Spirits, a company which the tycoon promoted before selling it to Diageo.

On January 27, the Karnataka High Court had issued a bailable arrest warrant against Mallya for allegedly violating an undertaking given by him and his companies not to transfer their equity shares in United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL) to British spirits company Diageo Plc.

Mallya left the country on March 2 and has been in the United Kingdom since then. He claimed he was in ‘forced exile’ and could not return to India.

(With inputs from agencies)