CBEC launches GST mobile app

In step with the governments Digital India initiative, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) on Thursday launched a Goods and Services Tax (GST) mobile application for taxpayers to readily access a host of information related to the new indirect tax regime.

"Taxpayers can readily access a host of information such as the approach and guidelines for migration to GST, draft laws -- Model GST Law, iGST (integrated GST) Law and GST Compensation Law," Finance Ministry said here in a statement.

The draft rules related to registration, returns, payment, refund and invoice, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on GST, various resources on GST such a videos, articles, related website links and helpdesk contacts will be accessible on the app, it said.

"The mobile application enables taxpayers to be well informed of the latest updates on GST. Taxpayers can also provide feedback and contact CBEC's 24x7 helpdesk 'CBEC Mitra' through a toll-free number or e-mail, at the touch of a button," it added.

The mobile application can be downloaded free of cost on android platforms while the iOS version will be made available shortly.

With its elegant and easy-to-use interface, the GST application is aimed at improving ease of doing business and providing outstanding taxpayer services, the statement said.