Call drops down considerably, says DOT

There has been decline of about 7 per cent in subscribers reporting call drops from 64 per cent in December 2016 to 57 per cent in March 2017.

In order to obtain direct feedback from subscribers about Quality of Mobile Services, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) in a phased manner between December 2016 and March 2017 covering all states in the country, through which subscribers received an IVRS call from short code 1955.

Since its launch, the IVRS system has made 26.97 lakh calls to subscribers of all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) across the country, out of which 3.56 lakh subscribers (about 13%) participated in the survey. The remaining 87% subscribers, who did not participate, were either not willing or did not have problem of frequent call drops.

Among those who participated, 2.15 lakh (about 60%) subscribers have reported experiencing frequent call drops. From the feedback it has been observed that the complaint is mostly indoors.

On cumulative basis, since launch of IVRS, TSPs have resolved 13,631 cases related to call drop problem and also resolved another 7975 cases which were reported as frequent call drop problem but were found to be having other issues related to data, roaming, billing, MNP and mobile device. Out of these, 1406 cases were resolved through optimization, rectifying hardware/power problems, through field visits.

The Ministry of Communications regularly reviews the efficacy of the system and suggests further areas of improvements. This system has provided a win-win situation for all stakeholders.