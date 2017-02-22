Cabinet okays doubling of solar power generation to 40,000 MW

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said solar energy generation will be doubled from 20,000 MW to 40,000 MW.

“Cabinet approves capacity hike from 20,000 MW to 40,000 MW of scheme for development of solar parks,” Goyal said, addressing media about the Cabinet decisions on encouraging solar power use.

The minister announced the government's plans to set up as many as 50 more solar parks across the country.

“Additional 50 solar parks will be approved & set up in the country having 500 MW capacity each to encourage use of solar power,” he said, adding, "The government is promoting use of rooftop solar panels at PSU companies, airports and stadiums”.

Meanwhile, talking about ARUN-3 hydro electric project in Nepal, Goyal informed, “The Cabinet has approved today (Wednesday) investment proposal for setting up ARUN-3 hydro electric project in Nepal by SJVN Limited”.

“ARUN-3 will generate 900 MW of hydro power,” he added.