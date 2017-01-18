Cabinet approves five MoUs with UAE

Ahead of the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for signing of five MoU with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The MoUs covers bilateral cooperations in the areas of road transport, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), agriculture, institutional cooperation in maritime transport and training.



On the proposed MoU to be signed between the India's Road Transport and Highways Ministry and UAE's Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime, a cabinet communique said that it "envisages increased cooperation, exchange and collaboration between India and the UAE, and will contribute to increased investment in infrastructure development and enhance logistics efficiency".



"This will help in promoting safe, economical, efficient and environmentally sound road transport in the country and will further help both the countries in creating an institutional mechanism for cooperation in the field," it added.



The MoU is also expected to improve cooperation in the area of transportation technologies and transport policies and sharing of knowledge on Electronic Toll Collection System.



It will also cover setting up of Logistics Parks, freight logistics and transportation warehousing.



The MoU on Institutional Cooperation in Maritime Transport is intended to "pave way for facilitation and promotion of maritime transport, simplification of customs and other formalities, wherever possible, observed in Ports and facilitation of the use of existing installations for the disposal of waste".



"The MoU will enable Shipping Companies in both countries to enter into bilateral and multi-lateral arrangements for sustainable trading activities," the communique said.



The Cabinet has also decided to go ahead with cooperation on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates of Competency in the maritime training domain.



"The proposed MoU will pave way for recognition of maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, training documentary evidence and medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by the Government of the other country," it said.



The MoU on the agriculture and allied sectors "will promote understanding of best agricultural practices in the two countries and will help in better productivity at farmer fields as well as improved global market access leading to equity and inclusiveness".



"Cooperation in agricultural technology will lead to innovative techniques for increasing production and productivity leading to strengthening of food security," it added.



On the MoU for cooperation in the field of Small and Medium Enterprises and Innovation, the statement said: "The MoU would benefit Indian SMEs and lead to equitables and inclusive development" and provide the SMEs of both countries an opportunity to have a mutually beneficial relation and to explore their markets.