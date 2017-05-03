Cabinet approves cooperation with Japan on railway safety

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan on railway safety, a cabinet communique said.

It said that the MoC, signed in February, will enable cooperation in areas such as track safety (rail welding, rail inspection, track circuit etc), rolling stock safety and any other matter jointly determined by both the sides.

It will also entail cooperation in latest technology related to areas such as automatic inspection technology.