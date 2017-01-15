Building organisation of future top priority for India Inc

Digital disruption and global forces have changed the way corporates operate following which India Inc has prioritised building the 'organisation of future' as its top priority, says a survey.

According to Deloitte's Human Capital Trends Report 2017, 96 per cent of HR and business leaders rated building the organisation of the future as their highest priority.

Moreover, 57 per cent of the respondents indicated that they are either designing or already implementing their organisation of the future.

“Global trends are making an impact in India with the rise of digital disruptions mandating a change in the way organisations operate-with a shift to stronger focus on leveraging networks, collaborative working, and agile business delivery,” Gaurav Lahiri, Partner, Deloitte India said.

The trends in this year's report show signs of jobs themselves being reinvented. Organisations are recognising the need to approach external talent, robotics, cognitive tools, and AI systems as the 'new, augmented workforce'.

“This year, 54 per cent of Indian organisations are adopting technology and automation and 86 per cent understand its implication on talent,” Deloitte said.

The report said that 53 per cent of companies are redesigning their HR programmes to leverage digital and mobile tools, and 22 per cent are already using some form of artificial intelligence (AI) applications to deliver HR solutions.

Meanwhile, leaders are adapting to new organisation models.

“As the job market in India gets more heterogeneous with greater representation across diverse groups, leadership programmes need to move from a 'one size fits all' model to one that focuses on specific, individual development needs,” the report added.