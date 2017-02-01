Budget supports Sensex to close 486 points up; Nifty ends at 8,716

Post Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha, investors’ sentiments turned positive and supported domestic equity markets to snap two-session losing streak. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 486 points higher at 28,142 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 155 points up at 8,716.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 1.8 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index jumped the most, up 4.8 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 1.3 per cent. IT stocks extended declines following US Presdient Donald Trump’s move to double the salary requirement for H1-B visas.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 194 points down at 27,656 and the Nifty had closed 71 points lower at 8,561.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Maruti Suzuki (up 4.7 per cent), M&M (up 4.6 per cent), ITC (up 4.5 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 4.4 per cent) and SBI (up 4 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (down 2.7 per cent), Infosys (down 1.4 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 1.1 per cent), ONGC (down 0.9 per cent), and NTPC (down 0.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 20 paise higher at 67.67 against the US Dollar.