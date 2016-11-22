BSE to conduct mock trading session to test softwares

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct a mock trading session on Saturday to test softwares related to trading and risk management.



To conduct the trading, the BSE has asked trading members with user IDs approved for algorithmic-based (algo) trades to participate in the mock session

The trading would be held for the currency derivative segments, equity derivatives and equity segments.



“The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session… on Saturday,” BSE said in a notification, adding, the testing is “regarding testing of software used in or related to Trading and Risk Management”.

“Trading members shall ensure that all user-ids approved for Algorithmic trading, irrespective of the algorithm having undergone change or not, shall participate in the mock trading session,” the exchange informed.

“Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions),” it added.