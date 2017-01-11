Bollywood celebs pledge for 'Remonetise India' campaign

Bollywood celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and R Madhavan have come out in support of a campaign titled 'Remonetise India - A Citizen's Pledge' to spread awareness among people about digitization.



Shilpa Shetty, Kabir Bedi, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra and Sonali Bendre, along with socialite Shaina NC, ace photographer Atul Kasbekar and Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra, are a part of the Times Network campaign too, read a statement.



The celebrities have come together to be the agents of change to help bring India's economy back on track.



'Remonetise India - A Citizen's Pledge', a nationwide campaign, is a call to rise and protect the world's fastest growing economy. In a pledge to spend more in order to revive demand, aid the needy and help farmers sell their produce, the celebrities promote going cashless to make it available for those in need.



"The celebrities pledge as the soldiers of the economy to help the economy grow, to help fellow citizens participate in our new economy and to teach and educate people about digitization," the statement read further.