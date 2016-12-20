BoI adopts 89 villages for digitisation

State-run Bank of India on Wednesday said it has adopted 89 villages in the 49 zones it has branches for digitisation.

The bank has installed 227 POS (point of sale) machines in these villages, the bank said in a statement.

It has set each of its 54 zones a target of converting a minimum five villages into digital villages by September 2017.

“We have asked all our zonal offices to educate customers about various cards and to impart practical uses to ensure that customers are comfortable using them and to create awareness on the benefits of cashless banking transaction,” the bank's managing director and CEO Melwyn Rego said.

Bank of India has a total network of 5,100 branches as on January 31, 2017 of which 2,000 branches are in rural areas.