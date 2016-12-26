BMW to recall 41,685 vehicles in China

BMW will recall over 41,000 vehicles in China due to defective airbags, the country's quality watchdog has said.



The recall of 41,685 vehicles is set to begin on October 9 in phases, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said.



Explaining why the recall is necessitated, it said when the driver and front passenger airbags of the affected vehicles inflate, the gas generators inside may get damaged and cause flying debris, posing safety risks to passengers.



BMW has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.