BMW 8 series coupe confirmed

Did you ever think that the BMW 6 Series Coupe was a bit too bland and a bit too small for your liking? Well, good news! After a lot of rumours about BMW testing its new offering in the luxury coupe segment doing rounds all over the internet, the company has confirmed that it will launch the BMW 8 Series Coupe in 2018.

To give us an idea about what it will look like, BMW has released a teaser image as well. As you’d expect, it is a low-slung, two-door coupe with a long hood and wide haunches. A design concept, which will reveal more details about the coupe, will be showcased at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 26. The Munich-based auto giant confirmed that the coupe will be launched in 2018.

At the annual general meeting, Harald Krüger, chairman of the board of management, BMW AG said, “The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our lineup – a slice of pure automotive fascination. The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe.”

Once in production, the BMW 8 Series Coupe could share its engine options with the 7 Series saloon, albeit tuned differently. We can’t rule out possibilities of an M Sport or M Performance variant as well. Whatever may be the end product, it certainly sounds very exciting. When launched, BMW’s flagship coupe will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and the Lexus LC 500.

Source:CarDekho