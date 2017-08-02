Bentley Flying Spur V8 S black edition unveiled

To get things straight right from the kick off, do not confuse the ‘Black’ moniker of the Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with what Mercedes-Benz does to its Black series of cars. Bentley likes to do things in a more subdued manner and the Fly Spur V8 S Black Edition is a fine example of that. Its charm is darker in colour but not in character.

So how is the Black Edition different from the standard Flying Spur V8 S? Simply put, the Black Edition comes with some cosmetic enhancements and that’s all. On the outside the headlamps and tail lamps have dark tint and black bezels, while the window surrounds, radiator, door handle inserts and headlight washer caps are garnished with glossy black finish. Keeping the black theme intact, the overhauling on the outside is completed with 21-inch, seven-spoke black alloy wheels. Customers do have the choice between black or red brake callipers to match their taste.

On the inside, the car gets piano black veneer in the layout and a three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel. However, the interior is livened up by contrasting stripes of stitched leather hide that covers the four seats’ centre panels and garnishes the headrests as well. The colour combo is also found in the headliner bow that runs through the centre of the roof. But if all that is a bit too much for you, Bentley will give you an option for a different colour combination with a range of interior colours and colour splits.

If you happen to opt for the Mulliner Driving Specification, Bentley will fit diamond-quilted hides in the seats and door panels with contrast stitching. Outside the cabin, customers get the additional choice of two 21-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels in gloss black or dark tint.

Mechanically though, the Black Edition remains exactly the same as the standard Flying Spur V8 S. That means the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pumps out 528PS of power and 680Nm of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission harnesses all the oomph effectively and delivers it in an all-wheel drive system. The result? 0-100kmph is dealt with in 4.9 seconds and the Bentley pulls all the way up to 306kmph.

Bentley hasn’t released any pricing yet but since it is a special edition, the Black Edition will be priced slightly above the Flying Spur V8 S.