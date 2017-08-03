The Qute is Bajaj’s way of providing four-wheel mobility and the brand calls it a quadricycle, not a car. It is powered by a 216.6cc petrol engine (CNG/LPG compatible) that makes just 13.2PS of power and has a top speed of 70kmph. It even uses a 5-speed sequential gearbox like a motorcycle and measures just 2,752mm in length i.e. it’s smaller than the Ford Endeavour’s wheelbase!

Is It Really Launching In India?

Not yet.

Yes, the car has been production-ready and is already being exported to countries like Turkey and Sri Lanka with expansion plans in Ecuador, Peru, Kenya and other emerging markets. However, it has faced a lot of objections from various unions and even some of Bajaj’s competitors.

Why Has Its Launch Been Delayed?

Various parties had filed public interest litigations (PILs) in the high courts of states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. In 2015, the PILs were put together and the judgement now lies in the hands of the Supreme Court of India. While Bajaj’s pleas are still being heard, there is no clear timeline as to if/when the Qute will be legally allowed to go on sale in India.

In fact, Bajaj has been running the ‘Free The Qute’ campaign, to get public support for its quadricycle to go on sale in the country.

Our Opinion

Quadricycles are essentially a segment created to replace three-wheelers and provide low-emission mobility. By virtue of having four wheels, they are better balanced and more stable to drive. Its compact dimensions and low turning radius make it perfect for congested city roads.

As a mode of last-mile connectivity, the Qute is a commercial vehicle that does make sense though safety is still a big concern, answers for which are being demanded from Bajaj in the courts. Sure, the Bajaj Qute will be safer than an autorickshaw, but only marginally so. But it will most likely be more comfortable, less polluting and possibly cheaper than autorickshaws.

We do not consider it to be an alternative to cars but then again, neither does Bajaj.

