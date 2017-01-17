Stirring something new after drawing quite a flak from different corners for its "misleading ads", Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd seems to be on a move to ramp up its image. If sources are to be believed, this time the company has set out to create employment opportunities for young people.

The company, which products earned widespread popularity in a short time, is now on to achieve a new feat of hiring as many as 8,000 young people for various positions, according to reports.

The company was, recently, sued for misleading advertisements, and it was trolled on social media. But, nothing seems to deter its fast expanding growth.

The educational qualification required for the openings in the company starts from tenth standard to graduates and post-graduates. Openings in the Patanjali Bhartiya Ayurvigyan Evam Anusandhan Sansthan run by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd are also posted in a portal - governmentjobs2015.