Automobile sales increase 9% in 2016

The Indian automobile sector sold a total of 21,901,572 units across segments and categories to record a growth of 9.17 per cent during 2016, industry data showed on Tuesday.



The industry had sold a total of 20,061,389 units across segments and categories during 2015.



According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total passenger vehicle sales, which includes cars, utility vehicles and vans, rose by 7.01 per cent to 2,966,637 units in 2016.



The industry data revealed that sales of overall commercial vehicles increased by 7.67 per cent. The segment is a key indicator of economic activity.



The commercial vehicles segment's off-take for 2016 was 702,640 units.



The three-wheelers' segment sales logged a rise of 6.12 per cent to 545,732 units in 2016.



Overall, sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, increased by 9.70 per cent to 17,686,563 units.