Audi to launch A4 diesel in February

Audi launched the new A4 in the Indian market in September 2016. However, the new sedan is only being offered with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and misses out on a diesel mill. However, finally, after five months, Audi is going to introduce the diesel variant of the new A4 in February.

The diesel variants of the A4 will be powered by a new 2.0-litre engine, named EA288 that churns out 192.7PS of power. This is 15.2PS more power than the diesel engine of the last generation A4 35TDI. The new diesel engine will be coupled to Audi's S Tronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, a six-speed manual transmission might be offered in the future. Similar to the petrol variants, the diesel A4 will also miss out on Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and will only be offered in a front-wheel drive configuration. It is expected to be priced between Rs 40 and Rs 45 lakh and will compete with the likes of the BMW 320d and the Mercedes C 220d.

The new-gen Audi looks quite similar to the car it replaces. However, it is a brand-new car, inside out. It is based on the MLB Evo platform and is around 95kg lighter. It also features a new face with split LED daytime running lights, Audi's signature 3D grille and a set of LED tail lamps. The interiors have also been changed and now house a 12.3-inch TFT display instead of traditional analogue dials in the instrument cluster. It is also packed with other features like electrically adjustable seats, dual-zone climate control, rear air-conditioning and a sunroof.