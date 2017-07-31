ASCI uphelds complaints against 117 misleading advertisements

Advertising sector watchdog ASCI upheld complaints against 117 misleading advertisements in May this year, including those of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Amazon, Asian Paints, LG among others.

The Customer Complaints Council (CCC) of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) received 154 complaints for the month and it upheld 39 in healthcare category, 33 in education category, eight each in the personal care and telecommunication segment, five in e-commerce, among others.

It found Reliance Jio's advertisement of '3 months unlimited at Rs 309' misleading by ambiguity and omission of a disclaimer qualifying the offer that it is subject to terms and conditions.

Similarly, it pulled up Bharti Airtel for its advertisement 'enjoy internet for the full month at just Rs 29' as it was misleading by ambiguity and omission.

“The advertisement's claim, enjoy internet for the full month at just Rs 29, is misleading by ambiguity and omission as 75 MB being given at that cost may not last for a month,” it said.

The ad regulator also upheld complaints against e-commerce major Amazon for its advertisement showing a man and a woman riding two wheeler without a helmet as it violated traffic rules.

It also noted that company's advertisement claim of the price offer of Rs 63 (73 per cent off) on American style cream and onion flavour party pack was false and misleading as the actual MRP of the product is Rs 65 and not Rs 230 as claimed by the advertisement.

It observed that Asian Paints Royale Atmos advertisement claim of air purifying paint as inadequately substantiated and misleading by exaggeration.

ASCI also pulled up consumer goods firm LG for its dual cool air conditioner advertisement showing a minor on multiple occasions leaving her home, crossing the road and entering a mall without the consent of her parents.

The regulator said it depicts a dangerous act which is likely to encourage minors to emulate such acts in a manner which could cause harm or injury to such minors.