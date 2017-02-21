Ansari launches India-Rwanda innovation growth programme

Vice President Hamid Ansari on Monday launched an India-Rwanda innovation growth programme here to boost ties in areas of science, technology and innovation, and said Rwanda offers a "wonderful platform" to Indian partners to enhance their presence in other parts of Africa.



The Vice President was addressing a gathering of business leaders and experts from both the countries at a business forum hosted at the Convention Centre.



Ansari also emphasised that India was now "ready to work" with partners in Rwanda and other partners of Africa in "transferring our experience" in building an innovation-driven economy in Africa.



"India-Rwanda Innovation Growth Program is being launched to expand ties in science, Technology and Innovation. After this pilot project, the programme is proposed to be implemented in the East African community in seven countries and will then be scaled up to seven other economic zones across Africa," he said.



Under the programme, 20 demonstrated and validated Indian technologies and innovations are expected to be adopted over a period of two years.



"The joint ventures created with Rwandan partners can deliver many sustainable social enterprises that will stimulate economic development in Rwanda," he said.



"The programme aims at creating an ecosystem wherein Indian innovations and technology enterprises will thrive and encourage business ventures from both sides," Ansari said.



Prime Minister of Rwanda Anastase Murekezi attended the event organised by Rwanda Development Board and the Private Sector Federation of Rwanda and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).



"The translation of ideas and innovations into practical applications will require the 3 Ds of discovery, development and delivery. India has, over the years, developed certain expertise and skills in domains of low-capital intensive innovations. We are now ready to work with our partners in Rwanda and other partners of Africa in transferring our experience in building an innovation driven economy in Africa," he added.



The Vice President said it was an 'exciting prospect' to see the captains of trade and industry from Rwanda stand alongside members of Indian business community and innovators from various parts of India.



"This portends well for the future of Rwanda-India commercial and economic relations," he said



"The efficient and clean city of Kigali, captures the great strides that this country is taking on its path of growth and prosperity. Rwanda has put behind it the unfortunate genocide of 1994 and has embarked on the path of economic development. Its economy has since made steady and considerable progress," he said.