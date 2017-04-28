All-New Honda CR-V Goes Hybrid

Honda has made the world premiere of the India-bound fifth-generation CR-V's hybrid version at the 2017 Auto Shanghai. The new CR-V made its global debut in America last October.

Honda has confirmed that the CR-V Hybrid will go on sale in China later this year. Though no affirmation from Honda has come as of now, it is reportedly a global model. Also, the Honda CR-V, for the first time, gets an electrified powertrain.

CR-V Hybrid looks identical to its regular version, except for the ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front fenders. Honda has not revealed its specs as of now, but confirms that it is powered by Honda’s Sport Hybrid i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) two-motor hybrid system.

This powertrain made its debut with the ninth-generation Accord Hybrid facelift, which is also available in India. The petrol-electric powertrain (2.0-litre Atkinson cycle engine coupled with two electric motors) in the Accord puts out 215PS of max power and returns a certified fuel efficiency of 23.1kmpl.

Will It Be Offered In India?

Though we get the current Honda Accord Hybrid in the country, the CR-V Hybrid is unlikely to make its debut in the country. However, the regular CR-V is India bound, and it is expected to make its debut here at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo. It will be locally assembled in the country like the outgoing version.

On the other hand, has confirmed the launch of the X-Trail (a CR-V rival) hybrid in India. But it will be imported as CBU (completely build units) and is expected to be relatively pricey.

The Honda Accord also has the same story, being a CBU import from Thailand. If Honda ever decides to launch the CR-V Hybrid here, it will be no different than the rest two mentioned here. Also, there will be a huge price difference between the regular and the hybrid version – like what had happened between with the Civic and its hybrid version in India – unless it is locally manufactured like the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Source: CarDekho