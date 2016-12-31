Ahead of Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s meeting with party MLAs later during the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met MLAs early on Saturday.

“Supporting MLAs reached Akhilesh Yadav’s residence,” media reports stated, adding, “the MLAs discussed party issues”.

Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav and party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

"I am expelling both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years," Mulayam Singh said, adding, "no one has the right to call national council meeting".

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Saturday asked party members to support Mulayam Singh Yadav in the family feud.



"I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji Mulayam Singh. Whatever is happening is very unfortunate," Amar said.

The fight between father and son has intensified after Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.