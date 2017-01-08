  1. Home
Airlines to meet DGCA on panel to check on-time data claims

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 8, 2017 | 06:23 PM

Several domestic airlines on Sunday confirmed that they will approach the aviation regulator to voice their concern over the committee recently constituted by it to look into on-time performance (OTP) parameters.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up a committee, headed by Director General B.S. Bhullar, to probe possible discrepancies in on-time data performance of airlines. The committee will submit the corrected data by the end of February. 

According to industry sources, senior officials of SpiceJet and Jet Airways will meet the DGCA chief on Tuesday to voice their concern. 

Both SpiceJet and Jet Airways have been recording the best OTPs.

