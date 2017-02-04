Air India to start 3 flights a week non-stop from Delhi to Washington

Air India will start three flights a week non-stop from New Delhi to an airport here this summer that this will bring 30,000 people from India to America every year for economic, commercial and family purposes, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said.

"Today, I am happy to announce that Air India will now establish three flights a week non-stop from New Delhi to the Dulles International Airport (in suburb of Washington DC)," McAuliffe said at a formal announcement ceremony at this airport in the suburb of Washington DC.

"Today we are building the bridge over 7,400 miles" connecting the two countries and the capital, he said, adding that this will bring 30,000 people from India to the US every year for economic, commercial and family purposes.

"Let me very clear. We are open and welcoming to everyone. We do not discriminate anyone in Virginia," the Governor said as he slammed the US President Donald Trump for banning people from seven Muslim-majority from entering the US.

The direct flight, he said, would also attract students from India to come and study at universities in Virginia and other parts of the United States.

The flight services christened "Capitol Connection" would start from this summer, Pankaj Srivastava, Director (Commercial), of Air India said. Washington DC would be new international destination being added by Air India in recent years. This would be helpful in economic turnaround of Air India. No other details of the flight services were provided.



Dulles International Airport connects Washington with as many as 30 capitals of the world. The neighbourhood in and around Dulles Airport has a substantial Indian American population.