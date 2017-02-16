Air India to induct 14 fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft

National flag carrier Air India on Thursday said it plans to lease and induct 14 A320neo (new engine option) aircraft in 2017.



According to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani, the airline will induct 14 A320neos this year.



Lohani spoke at the induction ceremony of the first ever A320neo to join the national passenger carrier's fleet on Thursday. Subsequently, the airline has become the third operator of the fuel efficient aircraft in the country after IndiGo and GoAir.



However, it is the only airline in India to operate the A320neo aircraft powered by CFM engine.



The first of the 14 aircraft which are proposed to be inducted into the airline has been leased out from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company.