Agra builders want private sector role identified

A forum of builders here has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to speed up the proposal for land pooling to make more areas available for construction of houses.



Agra City Real Estate Development Organisation (REDCO) said this at a meeting late on 8 May night while welcoming the Real Estate Regulatory Act 2016 (RERA).



The builders demanded single window clearances for construction projects, and enforcement of accountability clause to impart dynamism to the working of development authorities and municipal departments. They pointed out that currently proposals were shelved or were cold storaged for various reasons and no explanations offered. This practice escalates costs and inconveniences actual buyers, KC Jain, REDCO President, said.



The land pooling proposal has been hanging fire for past eight years, though it was included in the 2015 state residential policy, Sumit Vibhav, a builder said.