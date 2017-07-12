6 telecom firms under-reported Rs 61,064 cr revenues: CAG

Telecom majors in India under-reported their revenues to the tune of Rs 61,064.5 crore during 2010-11 and 2014-15, leading to a "short payment" of Rs 7,697.6 crore to the government, the national auditor said on Friday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report titled "Sharing of Revenue by Private Telecom Service Providers" tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday pertains to the period of audit 2010-11 to 2014-15 for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications and Aircel.

Instead, for Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd (SSTL). the audit period is from 2006-07 to 2014-15.

"The verification of records of six PSPs (private service providers) by audit indicated total understatement of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 61,064.56 crore by the six telecom companies," CAG said.

There was "consequent short payment of revenue share to the Government of India to the tune of Rs 7,697.62 crore", it said.

"The interest due on short paid revenue share for the period up to March 2016 was Rs 4,531.62 crore," it added.