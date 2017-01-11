  1. Home
5 general insurers to be listed, govt stake to fall to 75%

  IANS

    New Delhi

    January 18, 2017
In a major decision on divesting stake in state-run general insurance companies, the cabinet on Wednesday approved the public listing of 5 firms by which the government's shareholding in them would be brought down to 75 per cent.

"In a major decision on the five general insurance companies - New India Assurance Co, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance Company and the holding General Insurance Corporation - the cabinet decided that all these would be publicly listed," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here after a cabinet meeting. 

"With the public listing in more than one tranche under SEBI and IRDA guidelines, the government holding is to be brought down to 75 per cent," he added.

