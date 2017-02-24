223 anti-dumping probes initiated by India since Jan 2012

India has initiated as many as 223 anti-dumping investigations between January 2012 and July 14 this year against various countries, including China and Indonesia, Parliament was informed on Monday.

During the period, maximum number of cases were against China (62).

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that from time to time, the directorate general of anti-dumping and allied duties (DGAD) receives applications from domestic producers for imposition of the duty on various products.

“As on July 14, 2017, anti-dumping duty is on force in 141 cases and 54 more cases have been initiated,” she said.

Product categories on which the levy was imposed include chemicals, fibre boards, glass & glassware, pharmaceuticals and steel.

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports.

Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry.

They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.

In a separate reply, she said during the last five years and this fiscal (June 30), more time have been given to as many as 145 special economic zone developers to complete their projects.

As per SEZ rules, the letter of approval granted to the developer is valid for a period of three years within which time effective steps are to be taken by the developer to implement the approved project.

The board of approval, highest decision making body of SEZ, may grant more time by extending the validity period of the letter of approval.