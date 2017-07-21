208 rail over bridges to be built under Setu Bharatam plan

The government has identified 208 level crossings for construction of rail over bridges (ROBs) under Setu Bharatam programme, which aims to make all national highways free of railway level crossings by 2019, Parliament was told on 20 July.



"At present, an amount of Rs.86.25 crore have been spent on implementation of the programme," Minster of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.



He added that feasibility study of 87 ROBs had been completed.



"The visual condition survey of bridges on national highways has been undertaken under Indian Bridge Management System. 147 bridges have been found to be under rated, requiring detailed study," he added.