2017 Honda City Facelift launched at Rs.8.50 lakh

Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted version of the City at Rs.8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is available in five variants – S, SV, V, VX and ZX (the previous model's base variant, the E, has been discontinued and a new top-end has been introduced, the ZX).

The 2017 Honda City facelift prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi) are as follows:

2017 Honda City Petrol

S: Rs.8.50 lakh

SV: Rs.9.54 lakh

V: Rs.10 lakh

V CVT: Rs.11.54 lakh

VX: Rs.11.65 lakh

VX CVT: Rs.12.85 lakh

ZX CVT: Rs.13.53 lakh

2017 Honda City Diesel

SV: Rs.10.76 lakh

V: Rs.11.56 lakh

VX: Rs.12.87 lakh

ZX: Rs.13.57 lakh

In terms of exterior changes, Honda City 2017 now gets revamped front and rear bumpers, bigger air vents, larger and more aggressive grille and LED lighting (head and tail lamps, rear spoiler and fog lamps). It also rides on new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Step inside the cabin and the first thing that catches the eye is the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, 1.5GB media memory, MirrorLink connectivity for smartphones, voice recognition and feed from the rear-view camera. The electric sunroof now comes with one-touch open/close operation and all the reading lamps now feature LEDs. Other goodies inside the cabin include leather upholstery, automatic headlamps and wipers, six airbags (dual front, side and curtain), cruise control and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

Engine family remains the same as the model it replaces. That means, where the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine produces 119PS of power and 145Nm of torque, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor generates 100PS of power and 200Nm of torque. Customers opting for the entry-level S variant can only get the car with the petrol motor. Petrol-powered V and VX variants will be offered with either a manual transmission or a CVT. However, the range-topping ZX (petrol) will only be offered with the CVT automatic.

The City goes head to head with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento, and others. While the Ciaz is due for its respective mid-life update, Hyundai is likely to launch an all-new Verna in this calendar year.

Source: CarDekho