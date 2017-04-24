108 markets set up for bamboo farmers

A total of 108 markets have been set up to provide marketing avenues to bamboo farmers for their raw and finished products, parliament was told on 18 July.



"Under the mission, 108 numbers of markets (bamboo wholesale and retail markets near villages) have been established for providing marketing avenues to bamboo farmers for their raw bamboo as well as finished products," Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.



He added efforts were being made to popularise bamboo products through participation in domestic, national, international trade fairs.



About 3,61,791 hectare area has been covered in forest & non-forest land and 91,715 hectares has been taken up for improvement of existing stock for higher productivity (forest and non-forest areas) under National Agro-Forestry & Bamboo Mission (NABM) as the National Bamboo Mission has been renamed as, the minister said.



"Under the Mission, steps have already been taken and are being taken to provide assistance to farmers, bamboo growers for nursery establishment, plantations in non-forest area, imparting training for preparation of nurseries and bamboo plantations, establishing of bamboo markets for farmer products," said Rupala.