10 lakh consumers, merchants rewarded for digital payments

Promoting digital payments in the country, Niti Aayog on Tuesday said nearly 10 lakh customers and merchants had been rewarded for making digital payments under the Lucky Grahak Yojana.

“Nearly 10 lakh consumers and merchants have been rewarded over Rs.153.5 crore under the Niti Aayog's scheme to incentivise digital payments,” the think tank said.

The scheme, aimed to provide incentives to people to go cashless, was launched in December 2016. It rewards consumers through a daily, as well as a weekly, draw on transactions worth Rs.50 to Rs.3,000 with maximum reward of up to Rs.1 lakh.

The scheme commenced from December 25 and would last till April 14.