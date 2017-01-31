10 lakh bankers to strike work on February 28

Around 10 lakh bankers will now go on strike on February 28 to demand recovery of bank loans that have since turned bad and action against wilful loan defaulters as well as solution to cash crunch post-demonetisation, a top union leader said on Tuesday.



"Earlier, three unions had given the strike call. But now all the nine bank unions have agreed to go on strike and hence the February 7 strike has been withdrawn," C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said.



He said around 10 lakh bankers -- ranging from officers to clerks -- belonging to nine unions will resort to strike on February 28.



The three unions that gave the February 7 strike call were AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).