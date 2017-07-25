Zeroing in on the right choices

The battle to get a seat in the college of your dreams has just begun. While you may have successfully cleared the fiercely competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test exam and made your way to the counselling process, another hurdle awaits.

As directed by the Supreme Court, medical seats under the all-India quota will be filled by the Directorate General of Health Services through common counselling.

Candidates applying to state government colleges will be admitted subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective state governments. Fifteen per cent seats are allotted under the all-India quota and 85 per cent seats are reserved for the state government.

According to the new directions, an applicant who has locked his/her admission under the all-India quota in the second round of counselling will not be allowed to vacate the seat for a better college. This means that every student needs to carefully fill their choices and make a wise decision for a fruitful future.

With multiple rounds of counselling and choice-filling procedure, it is quite likely of a student to miss a deadline or make a mistake while finalising the options. Given below are a few points that aspiring MBBS and BDS students need to keep in mind while pulling the trigger on their admission.

Undergo mentoring sessions: This is one of the most important procedures that every candidate who has cleared the Neet exam has to undergo. Before you lock your choices, it is essential to have a thorough understanding of the overall process in order to make the best selection based on the ranking. Consult you mentors, as they will be able to guide you with better prospects.

This is one of the most important procedures that every candidate who has cleared the Neet exam has to undergo. Before you lock your choices, it is essential to have a thorough understanding of the overall process in order to make the best selection based on the ranking. Consult you mentors, as they will be able to guide you with better prospects. Ensure documents are in place for verification purposes: A candidate should ensure that all the original documents required for the counselling process are in place as failing to do so will lead to the cancellation of candidature. The original documents along with its attested photocopies need to be produced at the allotted college for verification. Some of the important documents required are Neet admit card, date of birth certificate, rank letter issued by Central Board of Secondary Education, matriculation certificate,10+2 mark sheet and certificate,two passport size photographs and category certificate, if applicable.

A candidate should ensure that all the original documents required for the counselling process are in place as failing to do so will lead to the cancellation of candidature. The original documents along with its attested photocopies need to be produced at the allotted college for verification. Some of the important documents required are Neet admit card, date of birth certificate, rank letter issued by Central Board of Secondary Education, matriculation certificate,10+2 mark sheet and certificate,two passport size photographs and category certificate, if applicable. Jot down deadlines in a calendar: With multiple deadlines and dates to remember, there are chances to get confused or miss an important deadline in all the frenzy. This can cost your favourite seat as well. There are 6,11,739 candidates vying for a seat in their choice of college. Therefore, missing a single deadline or making a mistake in your form can result in further complications. In order to avoid such a situation, every student should write down the deadlines in a calendar and set a reminder on their mobile phones too. Be prepared to book tickets in order to be physically present on campus for admissions.

With multiple deadlines and dates to remember, there are chances to get confused or miss an important deadline in all the frenzy. This can cost your favourite seat as well. There are 6,11,739 candidates vying for a seat in their choice of college. Therefore, missing a single deadline or making a mistake in your form can result in further complications. In order to avoid such a situation, every student should write down the deadlines in a calendar and set a reminder on their mobile phones too. Be prepared to book tickets in order to be physically present on campus for admissions. Sufficient research is the key: This is one of the most important decisions of your life. For the next five years, you have to devote your heart and soul to chase your dreams.Therefore, sufficient research needs to be conducted before taking the final call. Talk to as many seniors, alumni or professors as possible. Based on the acquired information, conduct your own research to be self-assured of the final decision you make. The reputation of the college, hospital infrastructure, patient inflow, student-teacher ratio, extra-curricular activities, et al matters for the overall development of a student. Parents and students need to carefully monitor their available options, conduct ample research and then fill in their forms.

This is one of the most important decisions of your life. For the next five years, you have to devote your heart and soul to chase your dreams.Therefore, sufficient research needs to be conducted before taking the final call. Talk to as many seniors, alumni or professors as possible. Based on the acquired information, conduct your own research to be self-assured of the final decision you make. The reputation of the college, hospital infrastructure, patient inflow, student-teacher ratio, extra-curricular activities, et al matters for the overall development of a student. Parents and students need to carefully monitor their available options, conduct ample research and then fill in their forms. Ensure you have a backup college on your list: Do not be adamant on sticking to a particular college for various reasons. Try and fill up the maximum possible choices for allotment and lock the choices before the deadline. Always have a backup college ready, as this will help you to be prepared for the worst and safeguard you emotionally. Every decision you take should be calculated and well calibrated before it is finalised.

(The writer is joint registrar, Sharda University, Greater Noida)