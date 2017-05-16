  1. Home
West Bengal board WBCHSE class 12 results 2017 expected to be declared soon at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE results 2017: Candidates waiting for West Bengal Class 12 results 2017 don't need to wait much. As per the updates, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will soon declared the WBCHSE class 12 results 2017 on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates searching across the web for WB HS Results 2017, WB class 12th results 2017, West Bengal class 12 board results 2017 have to enter the official website wbresults.nic.in and follow the instructions to get the results.

West Bengal board WBCHSE Class 12 examination took place from March 15 - March 29, 2017. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the state.

