Ways to improve the policy

In today’s complex and interconnected world, the framework for studying security and understanding insecurities continues to evolve and remain challenging. With the end of the Cold War and the space therein available to explore alternative security constructs significantly widened our understanding of security, particularly for the state or its people.

As it has become imperative to deconstruct the widely held notions of non-traditional security, the National Security Studies Department at the Central University of Jammu and the Department of International Studies, Christ University, Bangalore in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and J&K Police organised a three day national conference on “Trends in Non Traditional Security” at the Central University of Jammu recently.

Hasseb Drabu, J&K minister of finance said that the finance sector has also been affected by non-traditional threats and opined that the issue of radicalisation is mainly because of distorted social order.

Eminent speakers tabled their arguments in front of peers, practitioners and students drawn from both universities. Various sessions on multiple themes including classic narrative, counter narrative and comparative narrative (of the nontraditional security) were significantly carried out. Experts from different backgrounds presented papers on narco-trafficking, terrorism, economic policy, terrorism, refugees, and Internally Displaced Persons respectively.

The discussion on contemporary narrative witnessed issues pertaining to demography, water, radicalisation, new media, disaster management and responses.

“All along we have been studying non traditional security as a monolithic whole unable to differentiate and justify how we were studying a subject such as terrorism then, and now not as much in the same perspective and how we were studying global climate change and demography now, and how to link securitised issues with a host of other emerging security challenges that affect the state and its people,” said Mallika Joseph, organiser of the seminar.

Joseph is hopeful that they would be able to capitalise on the momentum that has been created and continue working together on the various security issues that is of mutual interest. She attributed the success to the multi stakeholder approach, involving partners from different backgrounds drawn from academia and practitioner worlds.

The writer is director and head, department of lifelong learning, university of jammu, jammu & kashmir