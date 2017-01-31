The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination (I) on February 5.

The exam will be held at 41 centres throughout the country for the recruitment of candidates to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Indian Air Force Academy.

The admit cards have been released and all the registered candidates can download it from the official website.

The selection procedure comprises written examination, interview or intelligence test, personality test, document verification and medical examination.

Candidates qualifying the written test will have to appear for the interview and the group discussion.