The final results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2016 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. Nearly 900 candidates cleared the exams that were held in the months of June and August.

Candidates trying to get their UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination results 2016 have to visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required details.

Check for the notification on the right hand side of the page - Final Result- Combined Medical Services Examination, 2016 and click on the link. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can easily save and download the UPSC result 2016 for future references.

The mark sheet is expected to be available within two weeks of the publication of result.