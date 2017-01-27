The Union Public Service Commission on Friday announced the written results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2016 held in November, 2016. The Personality Test is likely to commence from February 27, reads the commission notification.

“The Personality Test for these candidates is likely to commence from 27/02/2017. Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069,” according to the notice.

The commission also notified that no paper Summon Letter will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview.

“Detailed programme for the Personality Test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website http://www.upsc.gov.in. The e-Summon letter will be made available on the Commission’s website http://www.upsc.gov.in. No paper Summon Letter will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview by the Commission,” it stated.

The notification also said candidates who do not receive communication regarding their Personality Test, should immediately contact the commission office through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472.