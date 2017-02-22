UPSC Civil Services Mains 2016 result announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Civil Services Mains Examination 2016 on its official website.



The UPSC conducted the examination from December 3 to 9 for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services.



Candidature of those selected is provisional, subjected to their being found eligible in all respects, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.



The next steps in the selection process include personality test and personal interview.



The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as questionnaire, attestation form etc. at the time of the personality test.



The formats of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Physically Handicapped certificates and questionnaire, attestation form and TA form can be downloaded from the website of the commission.



Personality Test of the selected candidates is likely to commence from March 20.



The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the commission's website within 15 days and remain available for a period of 60 days.



The result of three candidates has been withheld subject to the outcome of a court case.