UPSC Results 2016: Aspirant, who are waiting for the UPSC Civil Services main 2016 results, expect that it will be declared in the last week of this month on the official website www.upsc.gov.in .

It was reported earlier this year that the UPSC would declare the main exam results 2016 in the mid of January, but that didn't happen. Union Public Service Commission hasn't declared the date for announcement of the main result 2016.

In 2016, UPSC had declared the Civil Services main examination results on February 19. Candidates appeared for the examination last year can expect the results at around the same time this year too.

Next to the declaration of the UPSC main results 2016 candidates can visit the official website and follow the mentioned instruction to check their exam results 2016.

The UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 held from December 3 to 9, and the candidates who succesfully pass the examination need to get ready for the personal interview round.

UPSC has been recognized as an important examination for the recuitment of candidates in different departments including Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

This year, officials have planned to recruit about 1,079 candidates.