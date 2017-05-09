UPPSC has made an important announcement for the candidates willing to make their career as Forest and Range Forest Officer. As per the updates, UPPSC has opened multiple opportunity for the post of Assistant Conservator at the Forest and Range Forest Officer.

Candidates interested in the post have to visit the UPPSC, Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission official website and follow the given instruction to send their application.

As per the updates, UPPSC has planned to fill about 137 positions for different posts i.e.

Assistant Conservator of Forest: 17

Range Forest Officer: 120

Before sending the application for UPPSC candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale related information on the official website - www.uppsc.up.nic.

Along with this candidates are advised to keep a track of important dates that includes:

Last date for online registration: June 1, 2017

Last date for sending online application: June 5, 2017

Last date for sending examination fee: June 1

Stay tuned to The Statesman for more news updates.